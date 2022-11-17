The Polk MagniFi 2 soundbar is now just £199 at Richer Sounds – that's a discount of £300!

Richer Sounds is taking on inflation with a spectacular Black Friday soundbar deal that cuts the price of the Polk MagniFi 2 from £499 to just £199 (opens in new tab). That's a huge 60% discount.

The MagniFi 2 is not a Dolby Atmos soundbar but it does create virtual height channels, so effects seemingly come from above as well as around you. The package also includes a wireless subwoofer.

The £300 discount (opens in new tab) is only available to Richer Sounds VIP Club members (sign up here (opens in new tab) for free).

We've not reviewed the Polk MagniFi 2 (opens in new tab) but it appears to combine all the great features of the rest of the range into a high-performance home theatre soundbar system, with Chromecast built-in, and a wireless subwoofer.

As well as a six-driver array and wireless subwoofer, there's Polk's SDA soundstage and patented Voice Adjust Technology, plus 3D Audio Mode, which combines the lifelike imaging from Polk SDA with height virtualisation to create a truly immersive 3D surround sound experience.

Connect via one of three HDMI 2.0 inputs and enjoy Dolby Digital and DTS decoding, plus universal 4K compatibility. 4K HDR video and Dolby Vision are supported too.

If you're in the market for a budget soundbar that outperforms its modest price tag, Richer Sounds' £199 Polk soundbar deal (opens in new tab) could be the Black Friday deal you've been searching for.

