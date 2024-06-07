The iPhone 16 Pro Max could be big in more ways than one

The iPhone 16 Pro models are said to have bigger screens than the current models, but the possible knock-on effect has now been revealed. According to two respected tipsters, the iPhone 16 Pro Max handset will be bigger than its predecessor – and they have the exact dimensions to back it up.

IceUniverse and Instant Digital are the tipsters in question, both posting on Chinese social network Weibo (via MacRumors). They say that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be taller, wider and thicker than the 15 Pro Max. They reckon the iPhone 16 Pro Max will measure 163.024 x 77.575 x 8.26mm, compared to the 15 Pro Max's 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25mm.

That would make the new model a little over 3mm taller, just under 1mm wider and 0.01mm thicker.

That's not a big increase by any measure. But the iPhone 15 Pro Max is already a large phone, so any increase in size will be significant.

While the iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen has previously been rumoured to measure 6.9 inches diagonally (up from 6.7 inches on the iPhone 15 Pro Max), IceUniverse reckons it will actually be 6.883 inches. This was likely rounded up to 6.9 inches previously. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to have a 6.3-inch screen, up from 6.1 inches on the 15 Pro. The non-Pro models of iPhone 16 are rumoured to keep the same-sized screens as their iPhone 15 equivalents.

The increase in size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max handset will reportedly be kept to a minimum thanks to extremely slim screen bezels.

Of course these are all just rumours for now, nothing is official as yet. But as recent years have shown, the rumour mill has proved eerily prescient when it comes to the big calls...

The iPhone 16 and 16 Pro are rumoured to launch in September. We'll bring you all the news, rumours and leaks in the run-up to the event.

