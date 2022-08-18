iPhone 14 tipped to launch on 7th September

The iPhone 14 might launch on 7th September. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (opens in new tab) (via The Verge (opens in new tab)).

We have been hearing early September for a while now, with the two most probable dates being 6th and 13th. Gurman's prediction goes against Apple's penchant for announcing products on a Tuesday (7th September is a Wednesday).

Like previous Apple events since the start of the pandemic, the launch will be streamed online, Gurman says. He reckons the devices will hit stores on 16th September.

The iPhone 14 range is said to drop the Mini variant in favour of an iPhone 14 Max – essentially the standard iPhone 14 but at the same size as the Pro Max model. The two Pro models are rumoured to offer plenty of upgrades over their non-Pro siblings, including a notch-less design screen space, always-on screens, a new processor and more powerful cameras.

Apple is also said to be working on the AirPods Pro 2 (which could support higher-resolution wireless audio) and an entry-level iPad without a headphone jack. Will we see all of these devices launch at once? Will Apple hold another event closer to Christmas for its Watch, iPad and AirPods ranges? And will it really launch an iPhone on a Wednesday? Stay tuned...

