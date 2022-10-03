The full Pixel 7 spec sheet appears to have leaked

By Joe Svetlik
published

All the details laid bare

(Image credit: Google)

We're just days away from a full unveil of Google's Pixel 7 phone, but now the spec list has leaked in full. And it looks like we could be in for a surprise...

The spec list was leaked to the Google News Telegram channel (opens in new tab), and comes courtesy of a mobile carrier in Taiwan (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)). It shows unlocking via facial recognition (along with fingerprint unlock), a more powerful 5x telephoto lens for the Pixel 7 Pro over the Pixel 6 Pro, plus two new camera features: “Movie Motion Blur” and “Macro Focus” (the latter being exclusive to the Pixel 7 Pro). 

It doesn't spell out what these modes offer, but Movie Motion Blur sounds a lot like Apple's Cinematic Mode on iPhones. Macro Focus, meanwhile, could use the telephoto lens as a macro lens for up-close photography.

Most of the other specs are as we expected. The Pixel 7 is said to have a 6.3-inch FHD 90Hz screen, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a QHD 120Hz 6.7-incher. The Pro is said to have 12GB of RAM and the Pixel 7 8GB of RAM, while both offer 128GB and 256GB models with the Tensor G2 chip, IP68 water resistance, and wireless charging.

Last week, a video leaked showing off both designs in full.

Google's reveal is set for Thursday. We'll bring you all the news live from the event.

