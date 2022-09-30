Pixel 7 design and new finish revealed in official Google video

Google has given us further insight into the design of its upcoming 2022 flagship, the Pixel 7. Posted yesterday on Google’s official YouTube channel, we get to see the Pixel 7 from all angles in the new Lemongrass colourway. This striking combination of pastel yellow and gold mixed with the device’s glass and metal construction gives the Pixel a unique finish. We also see the device in Obsidian (a black and grey combination) and Snow (a silver and white mashup) which are certainly more subtle.

The design is reminiscent of the Pixel 6 with its glass backing split two-thirds of the way by a camera strip, housing what appears to be three cameras. This was revealed in Google’s last I/O event earlier in the year, but with this design reveal we get a look at the front of the device. Much like the Pixel 6 before it, this display has a small hole-punch selfie camera cutout. Alongside the official design video from Google, the Pixel 7 also debuted on the developer-sided Google Play Console, which gives us some more insight into the device’s specs. This includes screen specs with the Pixel 7 receiving a 1080 x 2400 display, with existing rumours suggesting that it will measure in at 6.3-inches.

Elsewhere, the standard Pixel 7 is touted to get 8GB of RAM, while the bigger Pro model will get a bump up to 12GB. Thanks to these Play Console spec reveals we also now know that the 7 and 7 Pro will get face-unlock, as spotted in a Tweet by Mishaal Rahmann (opens in new tab). This is in conjunction with Google’s second-generation Tensor processor as well as Android 13, with “android.hardware.biometrics.face” hinting towards this in the Android 13 QPR1 Beta files.

Google will unveil more about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in its #MadeByGoogleEvent on the 6th of October, while the tech giant could also introduce new features to its Pixel Buds line of wireless earbuds.

