The cheapest wireless earbuds we can heartily recommend are just £28 for Prime Day 2

Got your heart set on a pair of cheap new true wireless earbuds this Amazon Prime Big Deal Day? EarFun has just made your decision tougher by dropping the price of its Air buds to just £27.99 at Amazon UK, a significant drop from the buds' original £55 test price.

The EarFun Air have long been one of our favourite pairs of budget buds, even winning a What Hi-Fi? Award back in 2020, and despite their advancing age, they’re no less tempting now. In fact, of all of Earfun's recent earbud releases in the last two or three years, the original Air are still the ones to go for. They're punchy, expansive and the feature set really is remarkable for the price.

EarFun Air was £50 now £27.99 at Amazon (save £22)

These true wireless buds were a bargain at their full launch price, so picking a pair up for £27.99 is something of a no-brainer if you want good sound but are on a super tight budget. Main deal on the black finish, although white is also discounted to £33.99.

Despite the bargain-basement price, the EarFun Air are remarkably feature-packed, with Bluetooth 5.0, IPX7 waterproofing, wear detection and a case that supports wireless charging. They don’t feel like sub-£50 earphones either, with a classy build and finish that mean they could easily pass for a pricier pair.

They punch above their sonic weight too, with a pleasant and spacious presentation, admirable timing, and an enthusiastic and accurate bass performance. The treble could do with a touch more refinement, but considering how much the EarFun Air cost it’s hard to be too critical of their qualities. Even at their full launch price of £55, they represented excellent value for money, so that’s only enhanced by this short-term price drop.

The obvious absence from the spec sheet is noise-cancelling, but that was unheard of on a pair of buds this cheap when they were released, and it shouldn’t stop you from seriously considering a pair.

Note that this main deal is for the black finish (dropped from £55 to £27.99), but if you have your heart set on pristine white, that particular colourway is still discounted at just £33.99 over at Amazon. That's still a pretty good deal if you ask us.

As with most Amazon Prime Big Deal Day deals, this EarFun offer will only run on the 10th and 11th of October, so make sure you act fast before prices start shooting back up to their original figures.

