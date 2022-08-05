The cheapest iPhone 14 will cost $799, leak says

Looks like the price of the entry-level iPhone 14 will be more expensive than that of the iPhone 13, if one rumour is to be believed. That's despite Apple not increasing the cost of the standard iPhone model. Confused? Let us explain...

The standard iPhone 14 model is set to cost $799 (about £660, AU$1150), according to Korean blog Naver (opens in new tab) (via MacRumors (opens in new tab)). That's the same as the iPhone 13. But because Apple is said to kill off the cheaper iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 14 will become the cheapest handset in the new range. Which would mean the iPhone 14 range starts at $799, instead of the $699 (£679, AU$1199) of the iPhone 13 range.

But in a global economic climate where everything from petrol to food is getting more expensive, many would welcome no price rise for the standard iPhone model. This decision was supposedly made "at the top executive level" of Apple, despite rising production costs, supply chain unrest and falling global demand for smartphones.

Of course it's just a rumour, so take it with a pinch of salt. But this price was previously floated in another rumour, which lends it credence.

The iPhone 13 Mini is rumoured to be replaced by a bigger iPhone 14 Max. This should have a 6.7-inch screen, just like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, though with a lower refresh rate than its Pro equivalent.

The two Pro models (iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max) are said to feature the lion's share of the upgrades this year, with new notches, new processors and more powerful cameras all supposedly exclusive to them. So what exactly will the non-Pro models offer over their iPhone 13 counterparts, apart from a bigger screen for the iPhone 14 Max?

The iPhone 14 launch event is rumoured to take place in the first two weeks of September, so we should know then. In the meantime, we'll bring you all the rumours and leaks worth noticing.

