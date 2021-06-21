The best AirPods deals in the Amazon Prime Day sales

If you're in the market for a pair of Apple wireless earbuds, you'll be pleased to know you can make savings on AirPods this Amazon Prime Day, with models dropping to new low prices for Prime members.

At the top of Apple's headphones line-up now sit the AirPods Max. A pair of over-ear, noise-cancelling, wireless headphones, that come with a hefty price tag – and they sold out in record time. Thankfully, there is now some stock available to buy, though it tends to go quickly.

When it comes to true wireless earbuds, the flagship buds are the AirPods Pro, which feature active noise-cancelling and customised silicone tips for a snug fit. Meanwhile the cheaper AirPods 2 offer a leap in quality, especially for music, over the 1st-gen AirPods, and come with or without a wireless charging case.

If you're an iPhone user, the AirPods might just be the best wireless earbuds for you. They bring Siri to life in your ears, as well as offering excellent hands-free calls from your iPhone.

To make it easy for you, we've searched far and wide to find the best AirPods deals

Apple AirPods 2nd-generation

Looking for a pair of hassle-free true wireless earbuds? The Apple AirPods 2 sprinkle a little more pixie dust over proceedings, offering a great combination of performance, reliability and convenience. Walk into an Apple Store and you'll see two options: the AirPods with a Charging Case priced, and the model with the Wireless Charging Case.

Should you buy the Wireless Charging Case? It really depends on your budget. You can buy the Wireless Charging Case separately, but you'll get a better deal if you buy one bundled with a pair of AirPods 2. Just place your AirPods in the case and lay it on a Qi-certified wireless charging pad (sold separately). An LED indicator on the front of the case lets you know that your AirPods are charging. (If you're away from your charging pad, you can still use the Lightning port to charge the case.)

Sadly, Apple cancelled the launch of its 'AirPower' charging pad so you'll need to buy one from a third party brand, such as Belkin or Morphie. You can always check out Apple's pick of the Qi-certified wireless charging pads. It's also worth nothing that the Wireless Charging Pad works with both the 1st-generation and Apple AirPods 2.

Don't want to pay the recommended retail price? We've got the cheapest prices below, so get ready to scrimp and save.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple's high-end 'buds are very impressive indeed. Their noise-cancelling tech features a 'Transparency' mode that actively allows sound in from the outside world, while the supplied silicone tips (you get three sizes) should ensure a better fit. Battery life is a claimed five hours for the earphones, with another 19 hours added by the charging case. They might be chunkier and costlier than the standard Apple AirPods (2019), but the Pros could be the only pair of in-ear headphones you ever need.

AirPods Max

So, the rumours were true. Apple has finally delivered its over-ear, noise-cancelling, wireless headphones: the AirPods Max. They're big, heavy, very expensive... and very good indeed. No wonder they sold out in most retailers in no time at all, so you're going to have to join the pre-order queue for now. As for a deal on the AirPods Max? You'll be lucky...

