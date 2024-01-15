The BBC is set to auction thousands of rare records including Bowie, Beatles, and Pink Floyd gems

Vinyl lovers, this is for you. The BBC is gearing up to start auctioning thousands of records later this month.

A total of 442 lots will be sold over the next 18 months through Omega Auctions, with the first auction starting at 9 am on 30th January. The lots for sale vary in size, with some including hundreds of rare recordings.

But don't fret, this iconic music will not be lost from one of the most extensive libraries in the world, as the records being sold are mostly extra copies already found in the BBC’s collection.

“This does not constitute the entirety of the BBC’s vinyl archive which is very much still intact. This is largely the duplicate copies of LPs – so that collection can be moved and better stored for the future,” Omega Auctions said via Twitter.

There’s a wide mix of music too, including classics from a variety of labels such as Decca, Polydor, Columbia, RCA, and Stax, encompassing a range of genres including jazz, soul, classical, rock, and reggae.

There are a lot of absolute gems in there, with a few listings looking particularly interesting. Lot 152 is an original UK stereo LP pressing of David Bowie’s 1969 self-titled album (which later became known as Space Oddity) with a gatefold sleeve.

Lot 153 is described as a “scarce, original UK stereo LP pressing” of Bowie's 1970’s The Man Who Sold The World with an original 'dress sleeve' cover. It also has producer Tony Visconti’s name incorrectly credited as ‘Tonny' Visconti.

Lot 52 is listed as “a curious selection of 6 LP copies of Please Please Me by The Beatles", which will certainly attract plenty of attention.

An assortment of other BBC memorabilia and equipment is up for grabs too, with recording consoles, vintage TVs, and microphones also listed. These lots all come with an estimate of £100-£150, however, bids are already exceeding these figures and it will be no surprise for rarities such as these to sell for significantly more.

Interested in taking home a classic recording or a piece of history? Take a thorough all the lots available on the Omega Auctions site.

