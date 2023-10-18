The awesome Sony A95K QD-OLED TV is even cheaper than it was on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days ended last week, but that doesn't mean that the bargains have to stop. Over at Amazon right now, you can pick up one of the best TV deals we've seen this year. It's so good, in fact, that it's an even better price than when it was originally discounted as part of Prime Day 2.

The 65-inch Sony XR-65A95K is now just £2405 at Amazon, a whopping £1095 off the original asking price. That's more than 30%!

The original Sony XR-65A95K was already strong value at £3499, and we were certainly enamoured with the 55-inch model when we reviewed it, but such a massive chunk of cash off the original asking price really does make this one of the best TV deals we've seen this year.

Sony XR-65A95K QD-OLED TV was £3499 now £2405 at Amazon (save £1095)

We tested out the 55-inch version of this particular Sony model and were blown away by its supremely natural and authentic picture quality coupled with its faithful sound presentation and pleasing, durable design. It may not have broken the mould as much as we expected the first QD-OLED TV might, but for sheer picture quality, the A95K is seriously hard to match.

When we reviewed the 55-inch iteration of the A95K, we praised not only the "depth and solidity of its image", but also dubbed it the "master of motion processing" due to the Sony OLED's knack for demonstrating "complete control over shimmer in tricky, unpredictable motion with a total lack of introduced unrealism". In terms of pure picture quality, the authentic, natural and deeply subtle nature of the A95K means it boasts one of the finest pictures available today.

Oh, and the sound? At this level, it's nothing short of remarkable, boasting detail and clarity with lashings of weight and heft from the unit's inbuilt speakers. As we wrote at the time: "It would take something genuinely excellent to significantly upgrade the A95K’s sound".

It's not short on features, either, offering up four HDMI inputs, two of which support 4K/120Hz gaming from the PS5, Xbox Series X and the latest PC graphics cards. Using the onboard Google TV operating system is a breeze, and while we found the remote a little cheap and spongey-feeling, you'll barely feel the need to use it.

In the realm of TV deals, we can't think of many better. If you want a sizeable, natural-looking screen with plenty of features and sound so good it takes a Sonos Arc to better it, this Amazon deal is the one to go for if you're in the market for a new TV.

