Black Friday Sony TV deal: this 'Perfect for PS5' X90J is now cheaper than ever

Looking for a seriously big TV bargain this Black Friday? The Award-winning 65-inch Sony X90J has just hit its lowest ever price – and John Lewis customers can get it for even less.

The Sony XR-65X90J launched at a price of £1799, got a five-star rating from us at £1499 and dropped to £1399 at the start of this month. Now, Amazon and John Lewis have dropped it to a new low of £1299, and My John Lewis members can take a further £150 off that price, taking it down to an incredibly low £1149. Not a My John Lewis member? Don't fret – you can simply sign up for free.

£1149 for an Award-winning 65-inch TV from Sony is a deal not to be missed, particularly as this is also one of Sony's 'Perfect for PS5' sets.

Today's best Black Friday Sony TV deal

Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch TV £1799 Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch TV £1799 £1149 at John Lewis (save £650)

This classy LCD/LED TV was already great value at its original price, so it's a real steal with this Black Friday deal. The price on page is £1299, but My John Lewis members can get a further £150 off. Non-members can simply sign-up for free.

In our opinion, the Sony X90J (and its X94J sibling) is simply the best, big, mid-range TV you can currently buy. We recently rated it at five stars and gave it a 2021 What Hi-Fi? Award to boot.

This TV supports 4K at 120Hz out of the box and has plenty of content options thanks to the Google TV operating system. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV are here in all of their 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos glory.

A nice extra bonus for those who buy this (and any other XR-series Sony TV) is the built-in Bravia Core app, which streams blockbuster movies at bitrates higher than any other app and similar to those of a 4K Blu-ray disc.

There’s an impressive level of contrast on display and colours are excellent throughout. Overall, the X90J delivers a picture that's cinematically warm and rich – and true to the Dolby Vision ethos.

The X90J is also one of Sony's 'Perfect for PS5' TVs, which means it recently got an update that enables Auto HDR Tone Mapping (which automatically optimises the HDR settings during your initial PS5 setup) and Auto Genre Picture Mode (which allows the TV to automatically detect whether you're watching a movie or playing a game and adjust settings accordingly). It will be getting VRR support via a future update, too.

