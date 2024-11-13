The 5-star Q Acoustics speakers I use every day are back to their best price ever

Looking for a fantastic value pair of affordable stereo speakers this deals season? Then I’d strongly recommend considering the Q Acoustics 3020i, which are back to their best price ever on multiple retailers.

This means you can currently grab the five-star Q Acoustics 3020i for £179 at most retailers, a huge £130 saving on the speakers' £299 launch price.

Why am I recommending this deal in particular when there's a sea of flash deals doing the rounds on more expensive bookshelf speakers right now?

There are three reasons, but the main is that these are speakers I use in my personal life on a daily basis.

I currently have them set neatly on their official stands – which you can grab with the 3020i at Peter Tyson with £25 shaved off their normal £175 price – on either side of my lounge’s bookshelf paired with an award-winning Technics SA-C600 system.

Why not have something more expensive? The answer’s simple. It’s because they match nicely with the Technics system and the small dimensions let me enjoy solid sound without taking up too much space. The low price also reduces my risk of a heart attack whenever one of my cats or a visiting kid nearly knocks them over, which happens a lot. I also have a dedicated room where I keep my more serious hardware, but I'm not revealing what's in that online.

And that brings me to my second reason – from a performance-per-pound perspective they’re great. Whether it’s me blasting out Nine Inch Nails after a rough day at work, or my wife and I chilling with a glass of wine while enjoying a good book accompanied by Bill Evans’ classy jazz stylings, the 3020i offer a wonderful sound. Highlights include sweeping dynamics and a surprisingly full bass and controlled treble considering their size.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter Receive the hottest deals and product reviews alongside the biggest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news from the What Hi-Fi? team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hence why we as a team gave the 3020i a perfect five star rating when we reviewed them, and continue to stand by our original conclusion: “The 3020i keep Q Acoustics firmly among the cream of the budget speaker crop.”

The third reason is even simpler: this is the best price the speakers have sold for all year and based on their price history we can’t see them dropping any lower, even during Black Friday at the end of the month.

So if you want a pair of affordable speakers, or are looking for an entry point to hi-fi in general I’d strongly recommend considering the 3020i right now – though if you’re the latter remember you’ll need to invest in a source/player as these aren’t active speakers.

You can find a selection of some of the best discounts we’ve spotted on amps, systems and more that we’ve reviewed and recommended in our main best hi-fi deals guide.

MORE:

These are the best speakers we’ve reviewed

Our picks of the best bookshelf speakers

We found the best speaker deals so you don’t have to

