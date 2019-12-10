Teufel's new soundbar and soundbase aim to please fans of big bass

Soundbars and soundbases are an elegant way to fill your room with sound without crowding it with speakers, but what if you think they lack a little in the bass department? You could add a separate subwoofer, but that kind of misses the point. Or you could buy one of these new models with subwoofers built in.

They're both made by German brand Teufel, and there's not much to choose between them. Both have internal bass drivers, and are compatible with add-on rear speakers if you want to upgrade to true surround sound. Both have HDMI ports (with ARC and HDCP 2.2), Bluetooth, and optical digital and stereo analogue inputs. And both have side-radiating speakers for virtual surround sound.

The main differences? Size and shape.

The Teufel Cinebar Ultima is a soundbar ideally suited to sit below a wall-mounted TV, and encompasses six loudspeakers - four 3.5-inch full-range drivers and two oval bass drivers. It also has a front display to tell you the current input and volume. It's available in black or white for £630.

(Image credit: Teufel)

The Cinedeck is a soundbase upon which you can place your TV. Because of its lower height, it uses smaller components: seven full-range drivers and two downward-facing 5.25-inch woofers. It too comes in black or white, and costs £550.