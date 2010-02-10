Trending

Teufel releases monstrous Ultima 800 stereo speaker

Can you ever have enough Teufel speakers? Apparently not, as the company has launched another new speaker the Ultima 800

Sold directly from the Teufel website alongside the rest of the company's range, the Ultima 800 speakers certainly look like a fairly serious proposition – and the £2681 price tag pulls no punches either.

Each cabinet contains no less than eight speakers; two woofers, four passive radiator woofers (three of which are rear-facing), a midrange driver and a tweeter.

Each speaker has been constructed using an elite 3-way crossover network and fine-tuned along the way using the Klippel R&D systems, with Teufel promising "no compromise" on the final product.

We've been impressed with what we've seen from Teufel, so we'll try and get hold of a sample for review as soon as possible.

