The manual belt-drive turntable is capable of playing 33⅓/45rpm records, while its heavy MDF plinth – available in black, red, cherry or white – helps to reduce "unwanted resonances".

On top of this plinth, you'll find a die-cast aluminium platter with heavy rubber mat – driven by a high-torque DC motor and Neoprene belt. Speed changes are made electronically.

The TN-300's straight tone-arm includes a pre-fitted Audio-Technica AT-95E moving magnet cartridge, with the design of the tone-arm itself intended to offer "optimum tracking accuracy".

With the built-in phono stage, you can plug the turntable into the CD, auxiliary or line input of a stereo amplifier, hi-fi system, active speaker or smartphone dock.

Meanwhile, a USB port on the rear of the TN-300 means that you can send a digital output to your computer and create digital archives of your vinyl collection on a computer or MAC.

TEAC's TN-300 is available now for £300.

