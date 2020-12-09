TCL debuts budget Android 4K TVs at Amazon and Costco

Looking to upgrade your TV viewing experience without breaking the bank? TCL has just released a new entry-level Android TV range in the UK. The P615K is said to combine a "slim design" with 4K HDR and Google-powered smarts including Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.

The respected Chinese brand has made a name for itself with its affordable screens, so it's no surprise that the P615K appears, on paper, to be excellent value. This TCL TV is available in the following sizes: 43-inch (£329), 50-inch (£369), 55-inch (£429), 65-inch (£599), and 75-inch (£899).

Most buyers will be attracted by the presence of Android TV. With Google Home and Google Assistant onboard, the P615K could be controlled through selected Google devices such as Google Home Mini and Android OS mobile phones.

The P615K also dishes up support for Amazon Alexa, HDR10 (but not Dolby Vision or HDR10+), Picture in Picture (PIP) and Freeview Play's 7-day catch-up feature. Connects include three HDMI inputs (one of which supports HDMI ARC), plus two USB inputs and an optical port.

If you're after a big screen in time for Christmas, you might want to consider stuffing the P615K in your stocking – it's available now from Amazon and Hughes, followed by Costco and AO from January 2021.

