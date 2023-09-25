Tannoy continues its re-emergence with a 'Super Gold' Sixties throwback

Tannoy breathes new life into a classic design with its new 2-way Super Gold Monitor series of standmount speakers, aiming to bring the sound and visual identity of its iconic Monitor Gold speakers into the present.

After releasing its first speakers in seven years earlier this year, Tannoy continues its comeback with a blast from the past tapping directly into the current modern-retro revival .

In 1967, Tannoy released its original Monitor Gold range as the successor to its Monitor Red speakers. The then-new Gold monitors became popular in recording studios throughout the 1970s, including at famous sites such as Abbey Road in London.

The new Super Gold speakers comprise passive dual concentric driver speakers designed and built by Tannoy in the UK which draw 100W RMS / 400W peak at 8 ohms.

They also feature front-firing bass ports, which are said to help reduce the issue of bass traps emerging if your speakers are placed close to a wall.

All share a dual concentric design with a high-frequency driver merged into the centre of the cone as the main driver, which is a design Tannoy introduced in the 1940s. With the entire frequency spectrum coming from a single point, Tannoy says this should ensure a solid off-axis performance and phase coherence.

The Super Gold range is available now in three variants, with the number representing the driver size: SGM 10 (£5995), SGM 12 (£6995), and SGM 15 (£8495).

