Surprise! Rarely discounted Ruark speakers get generous Black Friday deal

There are audio products we would bet our reference system on being discounted during Black Friday – but the Ruark R1 MK2 isn't one of them.

In fact, we don't remember the last time these five-star desktop/computer speakers were on the end of a deal, Black Friday or otherwise. So it's a nice surprise that they are currently discounted by £70 at Amazon and several other UK retailers, including John Lewis, Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds. Not least as they are some of our favourite desktop/computer speakers of all time.

The discounted £279 price applies only to the Soft Grey finish (pictured).

Ruark R1 MK2: was £350 now £279 at Amazon UK Save £71!

Gorgeous design and superb performance make these second-gen Ruark MR1 a long-time desktop favourite of ours. They don't offer built-in network streaming, but they do have Bluetooth for easy laptop or phone pairing, plus optical and 3.5mm auxiliary inputs if you want to connect the wired way. These are superb performers for their compact size and accessible price.

If you are after true stereo sound for your office or perhaps a second TV, these neat little speakers are wonderful performers that sound as great as they look. As our expert reviewers noted in our R1 MK2 review, "the handcrafted wooden cabinets are beautifully made, the speakers are good to use, and they’re just the size to fit onto a bookshelf, TV stand or desk."

You may not expect much from speakers of this modest size, but these Ruarks certainly exceed expectations on that front, combining an open, spacious sound with detail and musicality. We said that the original MR1 model was the closest any desktop wireless speaker had come to sounding like proper hi-fi, and that’s equally true of this Mk2 version, which has scooped several What Hi-Fi? Awards in its time and remains a five-star performer. They are also our 'Best Compact' pick in our desktop speakers buying guide.

They may not boast built-in network streaming – if that's a must-have feature, you should look at the £649 Triangle AIO Twin or beyond – but choosing not to integrate all that connectivity has allowed Ruark to maximise performance. What you do get is Bluetooth for wireless connections, as well as optical and 3.5mm aux inputs for hooking up a telly or another audio source via the cabled route.

As simple, sound-first desktop speakers go, these Ruarks are rare triumphs. And at £279 this Black Friday, they are more attractive than they've ever been.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter Receive the hottest deals and product reviews alongside the biggest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news from the What Hi-Fi? team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Best computer speakers 2024: upgrade your desktop audio with our expert picks

The best early Black Friday 2024 UK deals: headphones, OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 issue on sale now!