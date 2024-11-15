What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 issue on sale now!

After much deliberation, a lot of hard work and some tough decisions, we are pleased to be able to announce the winners of this year's What Hi-Fi? Awards.

A total of 112 winners of Best Buy Awards and our most prestigious Product Of The Year gongs were celebrated on November 14th at a black-tie event in London, and we present them here in full in this issue.

But, as usual, you can count on us to bring you reviews of the very latest hi-fi and AV products in our First Tests section too.

Welcome to the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

It is time once again for our annual Awards and bumper Awards issue of the magazine – almost in the blink of an eye it seems, another year has gone by. And in that year, of course, we have thoroughly tested all the latest hi-fi and AV kit, as well as revisiting the cream of the crop in each Awards category to see which products are top of the tree and deserving of the top honours.

Our team of dedicated reviewers has spent remarkable time and effort in coming up with this, the 42nd collection of products that have the right to brag that they are What Hi-Fi? Best Buy Award winners. That’s a big thing both for us and the manufacturers, naturally – but it’s also a huge thing for you, our reader. Every Award winner you read about in the pages of this very magazine is a winner in its particular category; so you can be sure that you are getting superb value for money and a top-performing product when you decide to buy.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Our long-time readers will know just why you can trust What Hi-Fi?. Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. And this has been the What Hi-Fi? way since 1976...

We take our role in this extremely seriously; and the fact that we are still able to perform this service almost 50 years after the What Hi-Fi? brand began shows that the industry does as well.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

So, whether you're looking for a great new TV, an upgrade to your stereo set-up, a home cinema projector or soundbar, or the best wireless speaker or noise cancelling earbuds (and all points in between), this should be your go-to source for hi-fi and AV kit. Every recipient of a What Hi-Fi? Award is a class-leading product, deserving of our praise at different levels of budget and spanning the entire home entertainment technology spectrum. In short, you can be absolutely sure that each one will be worth your time and investment.

So pick up this month's What Hi-Fi? magazine, settle back and read about all of our Award winners in this special, bumper issue.

Record players are getting better, it just isn't obvious

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

And in between the rigorous Awards testing, our team have been busy as ever looking at all manner of hi-fi and AV kit from every angle. This month, technical editor Ketan Bharadia explains the ways in which record replay continues to improve – even if it is subtly. Read his thoughts on the current crop of excellent record decks in the latest magazine.

First with reviews

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

While much of the focus this issue is on Award-winning kit, our test benches have, as usual, been groaning under the weight of new products in for review. And, as always, our First Tests section is where you'll find our famously in-depth, impartial and expert reviews of all the latest AV and hi-fi kit.

First out of the gates, and picking up a five-star review and a Best Buy win in the £1500-£2500 standmounter category, is the Epos ES-7N. Okay, so that was a bit of a spoiler. But you can read our full review of the brand new standmounters in our First Tests section this month!

Rotel's brand new A8 amplifier was similarly showered with a five-star review and Award, this time Product of the Year. Read just why we think this unassuming but fantastic amplifier is deserving of both.

Sony's Bravia Theatre Bar 9 also makes quite the statement, and once again impressed us enough to earn five stars and a Product Of The Year Award. And the five-stars don't stop there. In a month of rare quality, the Cambridge Audio EXN100 music streamer, Hisense PX3-Pro and BenQ W5800 projectors, Samsung's Q80D mid-range TV and Pro-Ject's Debut Evo 2 turntable all picked up top scores from our reviewers.

Find out more about all these products in this month's special Awards issue of What Hi-Fi?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a home theatre speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the Awards 2024 issue of What Hi-Fi? Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone instead. Enjoy!

