The evening will give music and home cinema enthusiasts a chance to find out how music production and multichannel sound works, and to hear first-hand from one of the leading practitioners of the art.

Steve Levine is a pioneer of digital recording techniques and was the man behind the Culture Club sound. He has also worked extensively with The Beach Boys, America, Gary Moore and Deniece Williams.

The evening will be co-hosted by Yamaha, and visitors will be able to take a first look at and listen to Yamaha's YSP-2200 digital soundbar.

George Digwa of PRC Audio says: "We are thrilled to be able to welcome Steve Levine to our showroom to celebrate the arrival of the new Yamaha soundbar. We look forward to welcoming customers past, present and new to this exciting event."

It's expected the event, which is free of charge, will be oversubscribed, so to reserve your place call 020 8911 0300 (ext. 5) or visit www.prcdirect.co.uk.

PRC Audio is based at 78-80 Cranbrook Road, Ilford, IG1 4NH.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook