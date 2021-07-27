Spotify's 'What's New' feature alerts you to new releases from your favourite artists

Worried about missing the latest release from a favourite musician or podcaster? Don't be. Spotify's new feature will ping you a notification so you don't miss a thing.

It's called 'What's New', and it sends you a notification every time some new content is released by anyone you follow through the service. It takes the form of a bell that appears in the upper-right corner of the app. When a new release drops, a blue dot will appear, alerting you to the fact. The best thing is it updates in real-time, so there's no need to manually refresh.

What's New will roll out to all Android and iOS app users in the coming weeks.

As Engadget points out, it's already possible to find new content through Spotify's existing Release Radar playlist. But, there are a few key differences. Release Radar can get lost among your other playlists, whereas What's New will always sit in the same place, making it much easier to find.

Release Radar also tries to pick out which content will be of most interest to you (including from artists you don't follow) and only updates every Friday, whereas What's New is purely about content dropped by artists you do follow. You're also notified the second it lands on the streaming service so you can listen without delay. It certainly sounds simple in theory, let's hope it works as well as Spotify claims.

