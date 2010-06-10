With the rise of Internet apps for TVs – Sony's Bravia Internet Video and Samsung's Internet@TV to name two – the service will hopefully come to the UK in the near future.

Naturally if you have a pair of hi-fi speakers or a home cinema system connected to your TV you could enjoy Spotify through this system and using your TV remote to navigate the library.

The partnership in Finland and Sweden is with digital TV company TeliaSonera, with users automatically given access to their Spotify account if they have a suitable box.

We'll be sure to bring you news of any UK service just as soon as we have it, with games consoles as well as TVs tipped to add the service.

