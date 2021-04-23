Sony's PlayStation Now cloud gaming service will soon support 1080p streaming

Sony will start rolling out support for 1080p streaming (aka Full HD) on PlayStation Now from this week, thus levelling up the streaming quality of its cloud gaming service’s current 720p cap.

The Japanese gaming giant shared the news in a tweet on its official PlayStation account, which reads: “The rollout will occur over the next several weeks across Europe, US, Canada, and Japan, where PlayStation Now is available”.

PlayStation Now will begin rolling out support for streaming 1080p capable games this week.The rollout will occur over the next several weeks across Europe, US, Canada, and Japan, where PlayStation Now is available. pic.twitter.com/OEHWHtMTw8April 22, 2021 See more

As first noted by The Verge, Sony has yet to share a list of games that can actually be streamed in the higher resolution, but says support will soon roll out for “1080p capable games”.

Granting some PlayStation Now games 1080p streaming will bring the cloud gaming service up on a par with several of Sony’s competitors. Amazon’s Luna currently maxes out at 1080p, although Google’s Stadia can hit up to a 4K resolution. Microsoft, meanwhile, is currently trialling 1080p support for xCloud, its Xbox cloud gaming offering launched in September last year.

MORE:

Still looking to buy a PS5? See PS5 stock and where to buy: latest PS5 restock details

Read our review of the Sony PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

See our pick of the best PS5 games 2021