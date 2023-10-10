Sony's most affordable over-headphones just got even cheaper at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is the cure we all need for the post-summer blues, and there's no finer way to prep for the darker, chillier months than saving big on five-star gear. As part of the two-day sales event, Amazon has cut the price of the five-star Sony WH-CH520 wireless over-ear headphones, taking the initial retail price of £49 down to just £39. That's a saving of more than 20%!

For a price of just under £40, you won't get a better pair of wireless cans anywhere else. If you can't quite stretch to the ANC-enabled Sony WH-CH720N, the super-saving on the WH-CH520 (which is wireless but doesn't have ANC) still is a fine choice. With a balanced, engaging sound, great battery life and even access to the excellent Sony control app, you're absolutely spoiled for something that costs less than a dinner for two at Nando's.

That price is a massive draw considering the WH-CH520 were new to the market this year. We tested them at £49, so a serious drop to £39 at Amazon on all four finishes represents a big saving.

Sony WH-CH520 was £49 now £39 at Amazon (save £10)

Sony's most affordable over-ears sacrifice as little quality as they possibly can, and the results are truly impressive: you won't get such a balanced, engaging sound anywhere else at this price. If getting value for money is your priority, you've just found your next pair of headphones.

Five stars

Read our Sony WH-CH520 review

If you want reliability, comfort and a great sense of musicality, all for the fairest price possible, Sony really is the only place to go at the moment. More premium models are available, but even at this budget level, the WH-CH520 feel like they should cost a lot more than they actually do.

No, they don't wow you like, say, the premium flagship WH-1000XM5, but in terms of targeting the budget market and offering consumer value, it really is mission accomplished. That sound presentation, especially, simple won't be beaten at this level, offering balance, detail and a healthy dose of fun for a pleasing, enthusiastic experience. And it has a whopping great battery life of 50 hours.

Taking the initial retail price of £49 down to just £39 makes these Sonys some of the best-value cans the market has to offer. Even though next month's Black Friday sales might push that price down further in November, this short-term deal should be grabbed with both hands if you are willing to take that chance.

MORE:

The best wireless earbuds we've tested for every budget

Read our five-star Sony WH-CH520 review

Best over-ear headphones: wired and wireless over-ears for every budget