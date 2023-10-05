Sony's film streaming service now available on PS5 and PS4

Sony's Bravia Core streaming service is now available on the PS5 and PS4 consoles under the new name Sony Pictures Core. The app was previously exclusive to Sony's TVs and smartphones, and offers higher picture quality than the likes of Netflix and Apple TV+.

The service is still called Bravia Core on Sony's other devices for now – it will change its name to Sony Pictures Core next year. But it's called Sony Pictures Core from launch on PS5 and PS4.

It brings 2000 films to your console, although they're all from Sony Pictures, so your options are a bit limited. They range from the very good (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) to the very bad (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), with lots in between (The Equalizer, 65, Bullet Train).

Some films will launch with an early access window, allowing you to buy them before they're available elsewhere. The first of these will be Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story. This is currently available in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and will come to more countries soon.

PlayStation Plus/Deluxe members will get access to a catalogue of up to 100 films through the app to stream on demand. These include Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium and Resident Evil Damnation, but the catalogue will be update periodically. PlayStation Plus members are also promised "additional benefits" in the near future, though there's no mention of what these are.

Sony plans to add anime service Crunchyroll to its Pictures Core offering in the future.

We assume Sony Pictures Core will have the same bit-rate on Sony consoles as through its other devices, but we've reached out for clarification. The app is available now in 23 markets – you can download it from the Media section on PS5 and in the PS Store on PS4.

MORE:

Sony Bravia Core: everything you need to know

Check out its rivals: Disney+, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+

Take a look at the best streaming services for TV and movies