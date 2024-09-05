Sony looks to master mixing and music listening with affordable MDR-M1 studio headphones

Sony has expanded its studio headphones lineup with an affordable MDR-M1 closed-back model, which muscles in between the MDR-7506 (also closed-back) and the open-back MDR-MV1 we recently awarded four stars.

When the MDR-MV1 entered our test room some months ago, they proved to be just as suitable for music listening at home as in the studio, their crisp, clear and detailed sound largely winning us over despite there being room for improvement on the rhythmic and tonal balance side of things. The MDR-M1 differentiate themselves with a more affordable price tag and a closed-back design, but they will no doubt wish to build on their siblings’ success.

Like their sibling, the MDR-M1 can supposedly cover a wide (5Hz to 80kHz) frequency range through a “uniquely developed driver” that features both a soft edge shape and a hard dome shape for reproducing accurate and low-distortion bass and treble frequencies respectively.

Bass response is aided by a tuned port that Sony calls a ‘Beat Response Control’. Essentially it’s a ventilation hole in the otherwise closed acoustic structure that helps control airflow and provides a boost around the port frequency.

(Image credit: Sony)

That closed-back design prevents ambient noise from leaking in and driver output leaking out, as does Sony’s efforts to ensure the earpads fit airtight. Great care has been taken to make the MDR-M1 as comfortable for longer wear as possible, with the headphones weighing just 216g (without their cable attached). That’s lighter than the MDR-MV1, which are themselves considerably lighter than much of the home headphone competition.

Sony has collaborated with the mastering engineer of Sony Music Entertainment’s New York-based Battery Studios, Mike Piacentini, and Grammy-winning mixing engineer Akihiro Nishimura. Piacentini believes that “it is important to have headphones that provide an accurate reference point” throughout the recording process, while Nishimura says that "the tonal balance of the MDR-M1 feels very close to the impression of Power Station's Studio A control room”.

The Sony MDR-M1 come with two cables: a replaceable, detachable 3.5mm cable with a 6.3mm adapter, and a second shorter cable. They go on sale later this month for £209 / €249, with further territory pricing to follow.

