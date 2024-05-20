The Sonos wireless headphones could be announced tomorrow. They were first rumoured to launch all the way back in 2021, so to say they've been a long time coming would be an understatement. But now the wait could finally be over.

Sonos has posted on Instagram that its "most requested product ever" is coming soon. It's also sent out emails confirming that an announcement is coming tomorrow, Tuesday 21st May.

There's no mention of the Sonos Ace wireless headphones, but given the number of leaks recently, it's highly likely that we'll see them.

The Sonos Ace – the firm's first wireless headphones – were recently rumoured to launch in early June, so an announcement this week would make sense, followed by an on-sale date a couple of weeks later. Leaked pictures show a sleek pair that bear more than a passing resemblance to the AirPods Max and Sony WH-1000XM5. The Ace are rumoured to be priced somewhere between the two pairs.

Expect a strong feature set (including possibly some industry firsts), active noise-cancellation and – yes – a premium price.

Sonos is also rumoured to be working on the Roam 2 portable speaker, which could launch alongside the Ace. A more premium version of the Arc soundbar, and a Sonos streaming stick are also rumoured to be in the works, though probably won't launch until much later in the year at the earliest.

Stay tuned, we'll bring you all the news from tomorrow's launch.

