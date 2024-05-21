Sonos Roam 2 wanders into view with better controls, easier set-up

Today isn't all about the Sonos Ace. While Sonos' first wireless headphones will undoubtedly dominate the headlines, the company has also refreshed its most portable speaker, the Sonos Roam. The Roam 2 has simpler Bluetooth pairing, a more subtle design and redesigned controls.

First, you can pair the Roam 2 straight to a Bluetooth device without having to set it up on your home wi-fi first. Which means you can get listening straight away from your mobile (as long as the Roam 2 has some charge, that is) without having to go home first, just like you can with almost every other Bluetooth speaker.

(Image credit: Sonos)

The Roam 2 has a dedicated Bluetooth button to enable pairing – previously, that was done by holding down the power button for a set amount of time. The Sonos logo is now monochromatic – i.e. the same colour as the device, making it more subtle. It's the same design language as seen on the Sonos Ace headphones.

Other than that, it's pretty much the same speaker as its predecessor. Sonos promises the same sound (which we awarded four out of five), Trueplay for optimising the audio to your immediate environment, 10 hours of battery life and IP67 waterproofing. It now comes in four colours (Olive, Sunset, Wave, Black and White) whereas the original only came in two.

The Roam 2 is available now for £179 / $179 / AU$299.

