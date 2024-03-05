Sonos CEO: new product will still arrive by the end of June

Sonos is still on track to launch its next product before the end of June, its CEO says, pouring water on rumours that it would be delayed.

Patrick Spence says nothing has changed from its previous announcement in February.

"What we said at our last earnings call in February is that it will be in our fiscal [third quarter]," he said. "And we have no update on that. It continues to be fiscal Q3 from where we are."

Spence was speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (via Digital Trends).

Sonos' next product is expected to be its first pair of wireless headphones. They've been rumoured for years, but the rumours are gathering pace, suggesting that a launch is imminent. Last week, Bloomberg reported that a hiccup during testing could see the headphones delayed, but Spence's comments are a rather large hint that we'll see them in the first half of this year.

The headphones were previously rumoured to launch in April.

They're expected to be a premium pair, whose rumoured price of $449 (around £355, AU$689) would challenge the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones without troubling the likes of the pricier AirPods Max and B&W Px8.

They're expected to work over both wi-fi and Bluetooth, and to offer industry-first features like Swap, which would let you seamlessly switch from listening through your Sonos speakers to your headphones (Swap debuted on the Sonos Roam portable speaker). They could also support next-gen Bluetooth audio courtesy of a company Sonos recently acquired.

Hopefully there's not long to wait until we find out which of these rumours are on the money.

MORE:

What to expect from Sonos in 2024: all the rumours and predictions

Check out the best AirPods Max alternatives

And the best wireless headphones of all types