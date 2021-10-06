Sky says "something magical" is coming tomorrow, and here's what it could be

Sky rumours at a glance

Dish-free Sky Q box

'Sky Glass' 4K HDR TV with built-in Sky over broadband

Is Sky about to do away with satellite dishes? Could the UK broadcasting giant be about to launch a 4K TV? All we know for sure is that Sky has promised to announce "something magical" tomorrow.

The bio for the official @SkyUK Twitter page reads: "Come looking for something magical? Well...you'll just have to wait a little bit longer. Until 7 October. Join us soon." A recent post adds the time: "9am BST".

So what could it be?

Sky has been promising to get rid of the satellite dish since 2017, so we could be about to see a new Sky Q set top box that can give users access to Sky without a dish for the first time. A dish-free Sky experience has been a long time coming, so we very much hope this transpires tomorrow.

Back in early August, the Daily Express reported that Sky had quietly begun trialling a new set-top box, known as Sky Q IP Box, to bring its most popular boxsets, sports and movies from Sky to your TV via the broadband connection.

The new Sky Q IP Box is rumoured to be smaller than the current device and capable of recording up to 1000 hours of TV via the cloud. Sky already offers subscribers a TV-over-internet streaming service called Sky Go, but that requires an existing Sky service to work.

Other sources, however, say that Sky could be set to launch a 4K QLED TV with Sky TV built in. It's claimed the TV – dubbed 'Sky Glass' – will let you watch Sky channels without the need for a satellite dish.

The TV will supposedly be available in 43-, 55- and 65-inch sizes, complete with built-in Dolby Atmos soundbars and 4K and HDR support. The 43-inch set is expected to cost £650 (around $880, AU$1200) – a third more than our favourite at that size, the Samsung UE43AU7100 – and whether or not a broadband Sky subscription will cost more or less needs to be answered, too.

Either way, there's a good chance your Sky Q box will start to look a little outdated come tomorrow. If you want to tune in to the announcement, Sky has promised to post a link to a live video stream on its UK Twitter page. And of course, we'll be bringing you the news as it happens right here.

