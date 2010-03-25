The live and on-demand Sky TV service is now available on a variety of platforms. We reported the Sky Player's imminent arrival on the Fetch TV platform yesterday, and it's also available via a PC, Mac, Windows Media Center or the Xbox 360.

So, Cello and 3View are the latest companies to join the Sky Player family. You might have read about Cello on this very site, the company's iViewer LCD TV already boasts support for the BBC iPlayer.

The service will go live on the Cello iViewer in June – and we'll be bringing you a review in the not too distant future.

And we're already very excited about the 3View Freeview HD PVR, which offers a 500GB HDD, PVR functionality and Internet connectivity. There have been some delays with the product's launch but we will aim to bring you the first review just as soon as it's ready.

Sky Player offers Sky customers the opportunity to access a wide range of live TV channels as well as video-on-demand, in a similar way to the BBC's iPlayer.

Crucially it allows existing Sky subscribers and new customers alike to sign-up for a Sky TV subscription via these new platforms. And there could be more ways to view in the future.

Griff Parry, Sky's director of on-demand, said: “We will continue to look at opportunities to distribute Sky Player across new platforms, to give consumers even more choice and control over how they access high-quality pay TV content.”



John Donovan, Managing Director of 3view said, “3view combines the latest free TV with fantastic internet content, so the deal with Sky Player is a perfect fit for us. By offering Sky Player on 3view's simple to use, broadband connected set-top box, we are giving Sky access to a whole new market.”

