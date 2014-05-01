Sony PlayStation 4

Now TV and Sky Go are coming to the PlayStation for the first time, bringing Sky Sports and Sky Movies, and the choice of live and on-demand content.

Now TV will go live this summer on the PS4, with Sky Go coming later in the year to the PS3 and PS4, the first time Sky content has been available on the Sony PlayStation platform.

Now TV is Sky's contract-free streaming service, which allows customers pay-as-you-go access to live Sky Sports, Sky Movies on demand and a selection of shows from other Sky channels.

This deal will mean any PlayStation 4 owner will now be able to access the Now TV app, provided their PS4 is connected to the internet, and watch content on their connected TV.

Sky Go is on demand and live content from all six Sky Sports channels and 11 Sky Movies channels, plus other channels such as Sky Atlantic. Sky Go is available at no extra cost for Sky customers, with channel availability based on your subscription.

Gidon Katz, Director of Now TV, said: “We added support for PlayStation 3 last year and are pleased to be able to support PlayStation 4 this summer.

NOW TV customers will have yet another way of streaming award-winning shows, movies and sports to their main TV screen.“

Fergal Gara, Vice President and Managing Director for Sony Computer Entertainment UK said: “Sky Go joining both PlayStation platforms further enhances our credentials as the ultimate gaming and entertainment package."

by Joe Cox

