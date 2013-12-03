An update to the Sky+ app, launched today, will allow users to start downloads of On Demand content on their Sky box, using the app, from anywhere in the world.

Users will be able to select shows from Sky's Showcase, Catch Up TV, Movies and TV Box Set services, and download them to their Sky+ HD box, from any location where they have an internet connection.

Sky's Brand Director of TV Products Luke Bradley-Jones said: "The Sky+ app is incredibly popular with our customers… in October alone over 2.4 million shows were set to record using the app.

"We know the way our customers are watching TV is changing and On Demand has become much more popular."

The update also brings with it the ability to browse the movies and TV shows of the week in the Showcase section of the app – even when not connected to the internet.

In order to make use of the Sky+ app update, users will need to ensure they have the latest software installed on their Sky box – which is rolling out now – and the latest version of the Android or iOS app, which is now available for free download. Then it's simply a matter of pairing the smartphone with the Sky+ HD box.

Sky has been expanding and improving its app offering on tablets recently, having launched the Sky Go Android tablet app, and added Barclays Premier League Match Choice football highlights to the Sky Sports iPad app.

by Max Langridge

