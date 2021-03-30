After ultra-cheap AirPods? Skullcandy's Dime wireless earbuds are just £30

Now that they are a fair few years into existence, true wireless earbuds vary wildly in price. While premium class leaders like the Sony WF-1000XM3 or Apple AirPods Pro with noise-cancelling cost over £200, you can pick up a more basic budget pair like the Earfun Air for just £55. Now, here's Skullcandy with a pair costing just £30.

As you would imagine for this price, the Skullcandy Dime don't offer class-leading features. They don't have active noise-cancellation technology (although their 'noise-isolating' design promises to block up your lugholes to stop outside noise), and they only offer 12 hours of playback from a single charge: 3.5 hours from the earbuds and another 8.5 from the charging case.

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

They do offer the full true wireless experience, though, with no cables to get tangled up in. The earbuds have touch controls so you can take calls, change tracks, adjust volume and activate native voice assistants like Google and Siri without reaching for your phone.

They're sweat and water-resistant, too, so you can use them out running in the rain or at poolside without worrying. And the latest Bluetooth 5.0 protocol should provide a stable wireless connection between them and your phone.

They come in four colour schemes: dark blue/green, light grey/blue, dark grey and true black. Handily, they're backed by Skullcandy’s 'Fearless Use Promise' – lose or break a component of the headphones, and you can buy buds and cases separately from Skullcandy instead of shelling out for a whole new pair.

Skullcandy is a major player at this end of the market, so expectations are high for the Dime. The Dime are available now direct from Skullcandy, and will come to Currys/PC World soon.

