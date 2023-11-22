Sennheiser’s five-star Momentum 4 headphones crash to their lowest-ever price this Black Friday

Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are down to just £220 on Amazon , a new low price.

A fresh Black Friday price drop of £130 means that the Copper Black version of these five-star headphones are the cheapest pair available to date.

On top of sounding great, the Momentum 4 headphones are not short on features, including an impressive 60-hour battery life, excellent ANC, and support for a range of codecs including aptX adaptive for high-quality Bluetooth streaming.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones was £350 now £220 at Amazon (Save £130)

Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 headphones have reached a new low price thanks to the latest Black Friday discounts hitting a range of our favourite products. The headphones were awarded a five-star review for their great sound and comprehensive feature set. Not to mention 60 hours of battery life! Now, you can get your hands on them for less than ever before.

The Momentum 4 headphones boast 60 hours of battery life, and that’s with both Bluetooth and active noise cancellation engaged. This figure is twice that offered by many rivals, such as Sony’s brilliant XM4 and XM5 over-ears, both of which offer 30 hours.

Regarding sound, we described the Momentum 4 headphones as “being clear and direct in a way that demands your attention”. We found ourselves struck by the headphones' tonal balance and neutrality this time around, in contrast with the richness that characterised older models of Momentum headphones.

The active noise-cancelling abilities of these headphones are also worthy of praise. Describing the effects, we said that while “walking along a busy road, we find traffic nicely shunned – reduced to being only a visual distraction, not an audible one”.

The Momentum 4 headphones also have an effective ANC Adaptive mode that's designed to automatically adjust the noise-cancelling effect in real-time depending on the changing noise in your environment. Handy if you'll be listening to tunes in various environments throughout the day.

Looking to get hold of a new pair of impressive wireless headphones? This latest Momentum 4 price drop over at Amazon means they’re cheaper than ever and well worth a look.

