Seeking silky-smooth standmounts? Grab £180 off these full-sounding Focals

While spooky season is well and truly in full swing, we know it can be scary trying to commit to your next pair of speakers, especially with so many models at so many different prices all vying for your attention. That's why we've singled out this rather tasty Focal Vestia No.1 deal to soothe your nerves and hopefully give you some inspiration as you search for your perfect pair.

This is a scarily good deal, too. Even though we tested them at £799, the Vestia No.1 now usually retail at around £899, so a drop to £719 at Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks represents a whopping saving of £180. It could be worth it too, as the Vestias' smooth, refined nature makes them ideal for buyers who want their hi-fi to be a little more grown-up.

Best Focal Vestia No.1 bookshelf speaker deal

Focal Vestia No.1 was £899 now £719 at Sevenoaks (save £180)

This is a sizeable discount on a very competent pair of speakers; £180 off any product isn't to be sniffed at, after all. They won't appeal to all, but for fans of smooth-sounding, accomplished speakers that also offer plenty of scale and refinement, the Focal Vestia No.1 are very much the real deal.

Deal also at Peter Tyson

The Focal Vestia No.1 are the smallest and most affordable speakers in the French manufacturer’s mid-price range of Vestia loudspeakers, a line which Focal claimed would excel within both stereo and home cinema configurations. These singularly unique standmounts sport a classic two-way design, with a 16.5cm mid/bass driver made from Focal’s ‘slatefiber’ recycled carbon fibre material alongside a 25mm aluminium/magnesium inverted dome tweeter.

Externally, the Focals are nicely made and built to last, though their rather busy design will either enthral you or actively deter you depending on your taste. The French bookshelf units are constructed using ultra-rigid MDF for the main cabinets, with Focal claiming "class-leading" internal resonance control as a result. As we said in our review, "these loudspeakers are built and finished to the sort of standard the asking price demands".

The Vestia No.1 are also an impressive listen. We described them as "a full-scale, burly and quite self-consciously sophisticated listen", with a deep-delving, punchy bass complemented by a detailed, smooth midrange and a good deal of rhythmic expression. These are mature, considered speakers, taking your musical seriously and pulling out the tones and expressions and painting across an elaborate, generous soundstage. They could be a touch more fun and effervescent, but for picking a sonic style and excelling at it, it's hard to argue that the Vestia No.1 aren't a sonic success.

Interested? Head over to Richer Sounds or Sevenoaks for a brilliant buy.

