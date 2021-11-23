Save up to £127 on Apple AirPods in the early Black Friday sales

If you're in the market for a pair of AirPods this Black Friday, you'll be pleased to know there are fresh AirPods deals already live as part of the early Black Friday sales.

We've been monitoring AirPods prices all year and are happy to report that these are the cheapest prices we've seen in months across the entire Apple earbud range. So if you've been waiting to take the plunge, now might just be the time.

The cheapest AirPods price? You can bag the 2nd gen AirPods with charging case for only £99. The biggest saving? The superb AirPods Max over-ear headphones are now available with a huge £127 saving.

If you're an iPhone user, the AirPods might just be the best wireless earbuds for you. They bring Siri to life in your ears, as well as offering excellent hands-free calls from your iPhone. Apple has just recently added the AirPods 3. They feature short stems and support for Spatial Audio, but don't expect a big discount. Yet.

Black Friday AirPods deals

AirPods 2 + Case £159 AirPods 2 + Case £159 £99 at Amazon (save £60)

The 2nd-gen AirPods with charging case dropped in price following the launch of the new AirPods 3. This latest discount for Black Friday week is the cheapest we've seen them in a long time.

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case £199 AirPods 2 + Wireless Case £199 £149 at Currys (save £50)

Prefer to have the wireless charging case? You can still make a saving with a massive £50 off the RRP via Currys, which is a very decent deal indeed. They are out of stock at Amazon right now.

AirPods Pro with noise cancelling £249 AirPods Pro with noise cancelling £249 £189 at Amazon (save £10)

We called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". And they are available for a new low price just in time for Black Friday.

AirPods Max over-ear headphones £549 AirPods Max over-ear headphones £549 £422 at Amazon (save £127)

The AirPods Max are now available though still selling out quickly. Right now you can make a huge £127 saving on select colours for Black Friday. This is the new lowest price we've seen on the AirPods Max.

