Save £200 on a Sony Dolby Atmos soundbar thanks to this incredible Cyber Monday deal

Still not settled on a soundbar this Black Friday weekend or Cyber Monday? As always, good things come to those who wait - and this incredible Sony soundbar Cyber Monday deal is a perfect example of that. Currently £200 off, you can get the Sony HT-A5000 Dolby Atmos soundbar for just £699 at Sevenoaks. (opens in new tab)

The HT-A5000 is Sony's mid-range bar, sitting between the A3000 and A7000. It offers a 5.1.2 speaker arrangement with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, as well as HDMI passthrough with 4K 120, 8K and Dolby Vision support.

The Sony HT-A5000 sits in the middle of Sony's current trio of A-series soundbars. In our recent review, we commended its powerful, deep and well-measured sound, its excellent connectivity and its easy setup thanks to onscreen guidance. Its feature set is also bountiful with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for audio, and Dolby Vision, 4K 120 and 8K support via HDMI passthrough.

While its bigger brother, the HT-A7000 certainly overshadows it in some instances with its imposing sound and brilliant Atmos, the A5000 is a fair amount cheaper and an ideal choice if you want a slightly smaller soundbar that's still fully featured. It's worth noting that you can get the A7000 currently for £1099 at Sevenoaks (save £200) (opens in new tab) - however, that's a hefty price increase with the A5000 sitting well below that £1000 mark.

The A5000 also provides a worthy upgrade over the A3000, as that soundbar features virtual Dolby Atmos and lacks upward-firing drivers. While it is cheaper than the A5000 - especially with this current sale at Sevenoaks making it £499 (save £100) (opens in new tab) - the A5000 is clearly the better bar to go for if your budget allows.

We're getting close to the wire now with Cyber Monday deals ending tonight, so act fast if you want this fantastic soundbar at a great price. Keep up with all of our Cyber Monday coverage for everything else including the best headphones, TVs and speaker deals.

