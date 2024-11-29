Save over £200 on a top-notch projector this Black Friday

This Epson projector is £200 off, and we love its stunning 4K resolution.

Movies are magic. They inspire, entertain and influence all of us across time zones and generations. We reckon that makes them worthy of a top-notch projector to soak up cinema in your own home.

Luckily for you, we have spotted a Black Friday projector deal fit for a king.

This five-star rated Epson TW7000 is down from £1190 to a respectable £987 at Curry’s . With its excellent use of HDR and strong 4K detail, this is a solid bargain.

Epson EH-TW7000: was £1,189 now £987 at Currys The projector is compact enough to fit into your living room to create that cinema experience and with generous keystone correction, it’s easy enough to set up.

In our in-depth review, we crowned this model “the most affordable 4K projector” around and praised its near-perfect picture.

The core tech of the TW7000 is Epson’s 3LCD 4K PRO-UHD projector system. There are three 0.61-inch LCD panels – one for each of the primary colours – which use pixel-shifting technology to create a 4K image, despite a lower native resolution. The light source is a 250W lamp that will last up to 3500 hours on High mode.

As with most projectors, there’s no Dolby Vision or HDR10+, but HDR10 and the ability to do active 3D processing are both included. You’ll need to buy 3D glasses separately, though.

We said in our review: “The EH-TW7000 is yet another great example of an affordable 4K projector done well. Its relatively feature-free and stripped-down approach means as many of your pennies go towards the picture performance as possible.”

If you want to experience your favourite film with an excellent 4K projector down to a respectable price, check out this deal while you can.

