Save big on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and new Echo speakers for Valentine's Day

Flowers and chocolates are nice and all, but we'd be the first to suggest that giving the gift of 4K video streaming or Alexa voice control for Valentine's Day may well trump that in this smart age.

If you're choosing next week's celebration of love to finally get smart home'd up, or perhaps you're seeing it as an opportunity to expand your existing Alexa set-up, you're in luck. Amazon has discounted its 4K streamer and two newest Echo speakers – all What Hi-Fi? five-star products – by up to 33 per cent, now until February 12th.

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K has dropped from £50 to £35; the Echo Dot with Clock is now £40 thanks to a £20 discount; and the screen-toting Echo Show 5 is down to £60 thanks to a 25 per cent reduction.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K video streamer £50 £35

This is simply the best video streamer after the Apple TV - and it's tons cheaper, especially with the £15 discount. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos. That’s an astonishingly good package for the money.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock speaker £60 £40

"All in all, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best-sounding and most useful such smart speaker Amazon has designed so far". That's what we said on reviewing – and awarding five stars to – Amazon's newest Echo Dot arrival. With such a hefty discount at Amazon, this one probably won't last long. Our advice? Hurry. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 video speaker £80 £60

Want all the Alexa smart speaker features with the added bonus of a video screen? Of course you do. The new Echo Show 5 is fresh from a five-star review, and now reduced by a generous £20. "If you want to get into the world of the digital assistant with both audio and video, this is as a good a starting point as we’ve come across," we said in our review.View Deal

