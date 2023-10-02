Save 60%! Mega deal sees superb noise-cancelling earbuds hit their lowest-ever price

By Becky Roberts
published

Former What Hi-Fi? Award-winning wireless earbuds are true bargains today

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic’s first noise-cancelling wireless earbuds may have been knocking around for some time, but they still remain one of the highest-performing, best-featured pairs we've come across below the £100 mark.

Indeed, the RZ-S500W prove you don’t have to spend a fortune to get amazing features and sound quality – especially now that they’ve dropped to just £60 at Amazon thanks to a 60 per cent discount over their original RRP.

These five-star, former What Hi-Fi? Award-winning earbuds have been hanging around the £90 mark for eighteen months or so, and in that time we have seen them drop as low as £75 – but this unprecedented discount sees them fall to their lowest-ever price. And what a price it is!

Looking for an earbuds bargain? This is the best headphones deal we have seen in a long time and a great reason to jump the gun before next week's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Panasonic RZ-S500W was £150

Panasonic RZ-S500W was £150 now £60 (save £90)
Panasonic’s premium true wireless earbuds prove a classy option with an expansive detailed presentation, excellent noise cancellation and superb touch controls. Amazon calls this discount a 'Top Deal' – and we have to agree.
Five stars

View Deal

The Panasonic RZ-S500W have the looks and specs of a far pricier product, while the sound is as detailed, accurate and transparent as you could hope for at this price in a true wireless design. We awarded them five stars at £100, but now that they're significantly cheaper, there's even more going for them.

Available in white or black, these true wireless earbuds come equipped with active noise-cancelling – a very rare feature at this price – Alexa built-in, and IPX4 water resistance for rainy days.

As you might expect from a product from such a major consumer electronics brand, the RZ-S500W spec sheet is pretty comprehensive. In addition to ANC, they have an ambient mode to amplify surrounding noise when the time is right; twin beamforming microphones to increase the clarity of voices and reduce noise during calls; and a total of 19.5 hours of playtime with ANC activated (6.5 hours from the buds, 13 from the charging case). 

Another neat feature includes a USB-C quick-charge so that a 15-minute re-juice can deliver 70 minutes of playback, even with noise-cancelling deployed. 

With this 60 per cent price drop, their noise-cancelling, performance, touch-capacitive controls, in-app features and general build quality are nothing short of outstanding for the money. The Sony WF-C700N are arguably the only rival pair at this price level we'd recommend over the Panasonics, but they do cost £89 at Amazon.

