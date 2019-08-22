Save 50% on UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker in Amazon Summer Sale

As a reader of this publication, you'll be no stranger to portable Bluetooth speaker makers Ultimate Ears, nor the Californian firm's excellent Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker – its a five-star 2018 What Hi-Fi? Award winner, after all.

Here, thanks to the Amazon Summer Sale, we have the Phantom Black Lite edition, on sale for half-price at just £59 – but you'll have to hurry.

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 £119 £59 at Amazon

Wireless, 360 immersive surround sound and deep bass, waterproof IPX7-rated, 30 m range and a 15-hour playtime; Ultimate Ears is a trusted (nay, celebrated!) name when it comes to durable, portable, great-sounding Bluetooth speakers. A 50% saving on a 2018 top class performer.

View Deal

You'll probably know about its regular retail price of £119, the 360-degree immersive surround sound, how we praised its rhythmic, expressive sound and deep bass, the waterproof IPX7-rating (meaning you can submerge it in water for up to 30 minutes at one metre deep and it'll just keep on driving), the 30 metre range and 15-hour playtime.

What you might not know is that this offer (currently at number eight on Amazon's top-selling portable Bluetooth speaker list) will only last another 11 hours. That's 11 hours left to grab a bargain, pair it with your phone and head outside to catch some late summer rays – or maybe even head down to your local Lido.

We'll leave you with that thought – time is of the essence!

MORE:

Amazon Summer Sale: Save £70 on noise-cancelling Bose headphones

Amazon Summer Sale: save 25% on LG 4K TVs

Save 20% on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon Summer Sale