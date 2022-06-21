You can now save 28% on Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling wireless headphones can now be picked up for just £230 at OnBuy.com (opens in new tab), a 28 per cent discount on the RRP.

That's the lowest price we have seen for Bose's latest over-ear headphones, which launched in 2021 at £320 and remain that price today at the likes of Amazon, Currys and John Lewis. The next best available price we've spied is £285 at ElectricShop (opens in new tab).

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are a good buy at their original RRP, so this Bose deal at OnBuy (opens in new tab) makes them somewhat of a bargain and, needless to say, worth considering if you're in the market for premium wireless ANC headphones.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45 £320 £230 at OnBuy (save £90) (opens in new tab)

Available in white or black, these impressive Bose wireless headphones are great on the go, offering top-class noise-cancelling and a punchy, exciting sound to go with it. Available from Hashtechguy Electronics via OnBuy.com.

The QC45 are the successors to the hugely popular QC 35 II in Bose's long-standing QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones range, which has made a name for itself over the years for its class-leading active noise cancellation technology combined with competitive sound and street-smart design. The QC45 happily continues that legacy, and upgrades over its predecessor include a reinforced glass-filled nylon headband, Bluetooth 5.1 for multi-point pairing, and improved battery life (24 hours, up from 20 hours).

As with previous Bose noise-cancelling headphones, the QuietComfort 45 are built with travel in mind; their double-hinge means they can be folded up for easy storage in the included carry case.

Bose's brilliant noise-cancelling is once again the main draw here, though. It works superbly in the case of the QC45 and holds its own against a number of its closest rivals, including the Sony WH-1000XM4 (which do pip them for sound quality, albeit cost £275 (opens in new tab)).

The only downside is there’s no scope to tweak the levels of noise cancellation and no ‘aware’ (otherwise known as 'transparency' or 'ambient') mode. If you want a more tailored noise-cancelling experience where you can tweak the levels, or an auto-pause function that kicks in when you remove them, you might want to consider the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 instead.

Still, there's plenty to love about the Bose QuietComfort 45. If you want a set of premium, travel-friendly wireless headphones that can block out the world, they're a brilliant buy. And at the discounted price of £230 (opens in new tab), a steal too.