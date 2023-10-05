Samsung's new Galaxy FE range offers flagship features at a more wallet-friendly price

Samsung has announced four new products in its Galaxy FE range. This step-down series of products is a mid-cycle refresh that takes most of the flagship specs from the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy Tab S9 and cuts a few corners in order to shave down the price. However, for the first time, Samsung has included a pair of wireless earbuds in this range.

If you're unfamiliar with Samsung's FE branding, let us get you up to speed. FE stands for "Fan Edition", and often is a suffix attached to cheaper and slightly less premium versions of the flagship devices launched earlier in the year. Samsung makes a point that these are fan-requested features and the company takes into account user feedback in order to tailor these devices towards a slightly cheaper price point.

So onto the devices. We'll start with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. This is the third Galaxy FE phone after Samsung started this trend with the Galaxy S20 FE and took a year off in 2022. The S23 FE uses a 6.4-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which could well be the same display as found in the flagship S23 model. Speaking of similarities, the S23 FE looks strikingly similar to its more expensive brethren, with the new "floating camera" motif included with this year's flagships. Samsung appears to have also swapped out the plastic back of the S21 FE with a glass rear panel, making this the most premium Galaxy FE phone yet.

Elsewhere, Samsung has focused on camera performance on the S23 FE, with the 50MP main shooter from the flagship S23 featuring here on the cheaper model, as well as the Nightography low light shooting modes.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be available from £599 / $599 / AU$999 in what Samsung is calling a range of "modern, bold colours" including mint, cream and graphite. It's expected to hit shelves on 8th December.

Moving on to the duo of new tablets, Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9+ FE. With a 10.9-inch and 12.4-inch display respectively, these new tablets arrive just two months after the launch of the original Tab S9 models. Both tablets feature LCD displays with variable refresh rates up to 90Hz and Vision Booster technology that "enhances visibility in outdoor environments by optimising colour and contrast, especially in dark areas of the screen".

Both models come equipped with an IP68 water and dust resistance and S-Pen compatibility, although Samsung hasn't made it clear whether this is included in the box. The Tab S9 FE series starts at £449 / $449 / AU$749 in four finishes; mint, silver, grey and lavender and will be available on 11th October.

Finally, we have a first for the Galaxy FE lineup, a new set of wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds FE are the first new earbuds that Samsung has launched since the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 back in August last year. The Buds FE are set to deliver "powerful bass offering deep and rich sound" as well as active noise cancelling and a three-microphone system for clearer voice calls.

Samsung is also claiming that the Buds FE feature the longest battery life of any Galaxy Buds so far at 8.5 hours with ANC off, or 6 hours with ANC on playback time, or up to 30 hours with the charging case. The Buds FE also include three different ear tip sizes in the box as well as two wing tip sizes so you can customise them to best fit your ears.

The Galaxy Buds FE come in either graphite or white and will be available from 11th October for £99 / $100 / AU$199.

