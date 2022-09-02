Samsung’s first OLED gaming monitor doubles as a smart TV

Samsung has debuted its newest monitor, the Odyssey G8, at IFA 2022. It features solid gaming-focused specs, but is more than just a monitor. This gaming display will also function like a smart TV, with streaming apps built in via Samsung Smart Hub.

The Odyssey G8 is a 34-inch curved display with a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels, a claimed response time of 0.1ms and refresh rates up to 175Hz. Immediately this sounds like a promising option for PC gamers, but console gamers shouldn’t feel left out either. The Xbox Series X already natively supports 1440p, with the PS5 receiving 1440p support in an upcoming update. 4K would have been the preferred resolution for extra detail and to maximise the capabilities of these next-generation consoles, but QHD is nothing to turn our noses up at.

Samsung is actually combining OLED and Quantum Dot Technology here. So, we're hoping for the deep blacks of the former and the vivid colours and brightness of the latter. The G8 is also curved, with a rating of 1800R, Samsung says that this should provide an immersive gaming experience and the “perfect playing view”.

The metal build of the G8 looks to be sleek, with Samsung claiming it to be the thinnest product within its category, measuring just 3.9mm at its slimmest part. Despite the minimal build, it doesn’t seem to be sacrificing features, with Micro HDMI 2.1 (it's unclear why these are not full-sized), Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C connectivity.

The monitor also has a 5W stereo speaker system, and a lighting feature that syncs with the colours on screen - which sounds similar to Philips’ Ambilight system. The Odyssey G8 also features an adjustable stand with tilt functionality, although it lacks the flashy “cockpit mode” of Samsung’s other new Odyssey monitor, the Ark.

However, the biggest feature of this monitor has nothing to do with gaming. Samsung has included it’s Smart Hub user interface which gives users access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more without the need to connect to an external streaming device.

This brings the G8 more in line with a compact smart TV, making it a tempting all-in-one offer for gamers who want one screen that can do it all. There's even built-in games streaming from the likes of Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce Now and Google Stadia, so you don't even need to hook up a PC or console to start playing.

The Samsung Odyssey G8 goes on sale later this year, although pricing is still to be confirmed.

MORE:

LG is also making an OLED TV/monitor hybrid

Check out the best 4K OLED TV deals

Stay up to date with the latest announcements from IFA 2022