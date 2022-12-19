Samsung's 2023 QD-OLEDs will apparently offer deeper blacks

Samsung is expected to level up its QD-OLED game in 2023, with a larger model reportedly launching within the next month. According to Korean news outlet ETNews (opens in new tab), Samsung will apparently debut its new line-up of QD-OLED models at CES 2023, featuring a bigger screen size option and deeper blacks. If or when they do launch, the big question will be can it dethrone LG in the battle for OLED supremacy?

Across the board, we should expect deeper black levels, which is always a big deal when it comes to OLED panels. These next-gen QD-OLED screens from Samsung will reportedly tackle the issue of light leakage from lit pixels onto unlit pixels, which can result in blacks sometimes looking slightly grey on some OLED displays.

According to FlatpanelsHD (opens in new tab) Samsung has also apparently trademarked the phrase "True Black", which we expect to feature in the marketing material for these new QD-OLEDs, and could give us a hint as to what to expect from these upcoming screens.

We could also see the biggest QD-OLED yet, with a 77-inch model joining the existing 55 and 65-inch models. This could be Samsung's answer to the LG OLED77C2, especially if it retains the excellent performance of the Samsung QE65S95B.

As for features, we can expect the usual suite from other flagship Samsung sets to headline here. That includes 4K resolution, HDR support (likely to be Samsung's preferred HDR10+ format), HDMI 2.1 for 4K/120 gaming, and the Tizen operating system, complete with streaming and gaming apps.

These new TVs are expected to make their debut at CES next month and launch in Europe and North America in the first half of 2023. Sony is yet to reveal its plans for 2023 QD-OLED models, although this new larger QD-OLED panel could mean a larger successor to the XR-55A95K.

