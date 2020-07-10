Samsung HW-Q950T Dolby Atmos soundbar delivers 9.1.4 channels

Samsung has rounded off its 2020 soundbar line-up with the launch of two premium Q-series Dolby Atmos models, including the flagship 9.1.4-channel HW-Q950T.

Samsung's Q-series soundbars are designed to match with Samsung's QLED TVs. Not only does the HW-Q950T feature the maximum number of channels currently available for home theatre systems in a single soundbar, but it can also use the 2020 QLED TV speakers to work in tandem with its own thanks to a technology called Q-symphony.

The Samsung HW-Q950T comes with two wireless speakers as the surround back channels, which have up-firing Atmos drivers. The main 'bar itself houses the surround, surround wide and front speakers plus the centre. The system also comes with an external subwoofer.

(Image credit: Samsung)

For something a shade simpler, the Samsung HW-Q900T offers a slightly less involved 7.1.4-channel arrangement, and appears to be a similar system to the Q950T, only without the rear satellite speakers.

Both soundbars support DTS:X multi-dimensional audio technology, Dolby TrueHD and eARC, and are finished in the Kvadrat Danish textile for a premium feel and to allow for appropriate sound penetration.

Significantly, these 2020 Q-series devices are both shorter in height than their 2019 counterparts (69.5mm, down from 83mm) to allow them to better fit at the feet of QLED TVs.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T will work with both the SmartThings app and Alexa for connecting to music services including Amazon Music, Spotify and TuneIn, and controlling their playback with your voice.

There are no price or availability details for the time being but going from the price of the 3.1.2 Samsung Q800T soundbar, we expect it them to be around, or north of, £800 / $900. We'll bring you more as soon as we know.

