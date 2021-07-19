Sagemcom's new set-top box and streamer has Dolby Atmos sound by B&O

Sagemcom has announced a new set-top box created in partnership with high-end audio brand Bang and Olufsen.

The Video Soundbox is an all-in-one product that combines TV services, 4K video and music streaming via WiFi 6, integrated voice assistants and a built-in sound system.

And not just any old sound system, underneath the hood there will be three speakers as well as a combined active and passive woofer crafted by B&O. The Danish brand says that the Video Soundbox delivers a 'natural and authentic' sound. It's also the first set-top box with Dolby Atmos certification.

Speaking about the Video Soundbox, Duncan McCue, Vice President, Brand Partnering & Licensing at Bang & Olufsen, said: “We are pleased to be partnering with industry leader Sagemcom on this exciting new proposition and create immersive audio experiences to more consumers every time they watch TV or listen to music. For Bang & Olufsen, this new product represents a great opportunity to bring amazing audio into peoples' homes through service operators around the world.”

The Video Soundbox will be available worldwide through telecom and TV cable companies, with Vodafone Spain being the first to roll it out to customers this summer.

