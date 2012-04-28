Ruark Audio has teamed up with UK music charity Nordoff Robins, which is dedicated to transforming the lives of vulnerable children and adults through music.

The long-term alliance begins with Ruark releasing a new limited edition of its R1 MkII DAB/FM radio. Finished in orange high gloss lacquer, £15 from the sale of each one will be donated to Nordoff Robins.

Orange was chosen as the colour for this limited edition run because it's the charity's corporate colour. Each orange R1 MkII sold will come with a Nordoff Robins lapel badge and a certificate explaining a little more about the charity's work and thanking customers for their support.

Nordoff Robins is supported by many well-known artists, and is the largest private provider of music therapy in the UK. It helps treat people suffering from dementia, autism, mental health problems, strokes, brain injuries and depression, as well as life-threatening diseases such as cancer.

The Nordoff Robins Ruark R1 MkII radio will be available for £180 this summer through selected retailers. Details of stockists will be announced on the Ruark website.

We chose the R1 MkII as the best DAB/FM radio in our Awards 2011.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook