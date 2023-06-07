Roku Streambar hits its lowest-ever price, making it the best budget soundbar to buy

If you're on the hunt for a budget soundbar, look no further. The Roku Streambar is currently only £60 thanks to a 53 per cent discount.

The better-than-half-price deal is available at Argos, Currys and Amazon until 25th June, and sees Roku's soundbar-cum-streamer drop to a record-new low. For the record, its previous best and Black Friday price was £99.

The Streambar is actually more than a soundbar; it also gifts the TV it is plugged into access to streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+. Essentially it's a streaming stick and soundbar combined, then. And while we thought it a "great value" proposition when we reviewed it last year at its £130 RRP, awarding it four stars for its loud, well-projected sound and vast features, it's positively stonking value now.

Got a bigger budget? The Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos soundbar is 40 per cent off at Amazon, while the current Sonos Beam (Gen 2) deal and Sonos Arc deal are too good to miss.

Roku Streambar £ 130 £60 at Amazon (save £70)

Roku's one-box streamer/soundbar solution connects to your TV via HDMI and at this price is a great way to modestly level up your TV's sound and add a wealth of streaming services at the same time. Deal also at Argos and Currys.

You can read our Roku Streambar review for all of the highs and lows of this clever little device, but in a nutshell, it's a decent (and pretty unique) two-in-one entertainment upgrade that adds 4K HDR streaming and an audio boost to TVs.

"For an out-of-the-box boost to TV audio and older sets’ smart features, the Roku Streambar is extremely low risk for this price" – that's what we said of the Streambar when it was £130, so you can see why we're highlighting this deal to anyone who may be interested in a such a device.

The Streambar is only 35cm long and 6cm high, so small enough to fit under most TVs. You simply plug it into your TV's HDMI socket and away you go. It comes with a voice remote too, and Bluetooth, meaning you can also stream music from your phone or tablet to it.

The Roku TV platform it is a gateway to offers access to several streaming services including, but not limited to, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, Spotify and Now TV. (Note that you'll need a subscription to any of use them.) There's also free access to over 10,000 films and TV episodes courtesy of its the Roku Channel.

Don't expect its modest 1.9-inch full-range quad driver setup to transform movie nights with rumbles of bass and surround sound – you'll have to spend four or five times as much for that – but it projects voices well and with a decent amount of detail. To reiterate our review, "there’s decent clarity, and a solid balance devoid of any rough or sharp edges allows you to turn the Streambar right up without hurting your ears. Perfect, in that sense, if someone in the family needs things louder than others."

At £60, the Roku Streambar is an absolute steal.

